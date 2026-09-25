Manipur: Protests Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, Tear Gas Used to Disperse Demonstrators

Guwahati: Today, Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) staged a protest in Imphal demanding the arrest and removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar as part of the Congress’s nationwide agitation against the poll panel chief.

Congress workers marched towards the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Manipur, at Lamphelpat and attempted to enter the premises. The demonstration led to a confrontation with security personnel, who fired tear gas shells to disperse the protesters.

The protest happened after the Congress’s nationwide call for demonstrations outside state election offices. The party has demanded Kumar’s removal and an independent review of decisions and changes to electoral rolls during his tenure.

Addressing the gathering, MPCC president and senior Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh questioned the functioning of the Election Commission and its decision-making process. He referred to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s allegations of “vote chori” and raised concerns over reported objections by Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi.

The Election Commission has rejected suggestions of an internal split, saying that differences during deliberations are part of the functioning of a multi-member body and that final decisions, including those concerning the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, were unanimous.

The Congress has announced a second phase of protests at district collectorates on 28th September .