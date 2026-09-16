Assam Congress Expels 15 Leaders; School Exams in Nagaon Postponed

GuwahatI: The half-yearly examinations for students of Classes IX to XII have been postponed in Nagaon, due to the upcoming election schedule. The decision was taken by the Assam State School Education Board –ASSEB in view of election-related arrangements in the district. The education board are expected to announce the revised examination dates at a later stage.

Meanwhile, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee -APCC has expelled 15 leaders and workers from the party for three years for allegedly violating party discipline and disregarding organisational directives.

The disciplinary action was ordered on 15th September by APCC General Secretary (Organisation) Ramanna Barua, following the direction of state Congress president Gaurav Gogoi.

The action comes amid tensions within the party over candidate selection for the Silchar Municipal Corporation election. Days earlier, a section of Congress workers allegedly vandalised property at the Cachar District Congress Bhawan during protests over the party’s candidate for Ward No. 27.

The allegations of vandalism have not been independently verified.