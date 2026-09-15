Assam: Congress Faces Setback as 36 Workers Resign in Jagiroad Ahead of Nagaon Bypoll

Guwahati: Today, the Assam Congress party suffered a major setback ahead of the Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election, with 36 party workers in Jagiroad resigning from the organisation. The resignations came amid growing discontent among some local Congress leaders over the party’s decision to field former MLA Sibamoni Bora as its candidate for the Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election. The party announced Bora’s candidature on Monday.

Among those who resigned are minority leaders who expressed dissatisfaction with the Congress leadership and its decision regarding the candidature.

The resigning workers alleged that the Congress has been treating minority communities primarily as a vote bank while failing to provide adequate representation to their leaders. They also alleged that party tickets are frequently given to the relatives of ministers and MLAs, including their sons and daughters-in-law, leaving limited opportunities for grassroots workers.

The development comes as campaigning for the Nagaon by-election gathers pace. The election is scheduled to be held on 6th October , with the nomination process set to begin on 16th September .

Congress has fielded Sibamoni Bora, while the BJP has nominated former IAS officer Devasish Sharma. The Trinamool Congress has named Abdul Salam as its candidate.