Congress Announces Candidates for 39 Wards in Silchar Municipal Election

Guwahati: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has announced candidates for 39 wards in the upcoming Silchar Municipal Election, with the list approved by APCC president Gaurav Gogoi.

As per the circular issued by APCC issued on Wednesday , the party has fielded candidates in wards 1–19, 22–33 and 35–42. The announcement marks the Congress’s formal entry into the municipal election contest in Silchar.

The candidates include Nazmin Sultana Borbhuiya from Ward 1, Sahin Akhtar Mazumdar from Ward 2, Jhuma Das from Ward 3, Susmita Das from Ward 4 and Rahul Das from Ward 5. Other candidates include Ranjit Debnath (Ward 6), Radha Das (Ward 7), Bandita Trivedi (Ward 8), Amalendu Dey (Ward 9) and Rinku Rani Das (Ward 10).

The party has nominated candidates for all the announced wards, with names representing diverse backgrounds.

The APCC has directed District Congress Committee office-bearers, Block and Mandal Congress Committees and party workers to extend full cooperation and support to the candidates.

Party organisational units have also been instructed to maintain coordination during the campaign and work collectively to address ward-level issues and local civic concerns.