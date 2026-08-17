Assam Congress Targets Mining Syndicates, Plans Statewide Public Campaign

Guwahati: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has decided to take its campaign against alleged coal, stone and sand syndicates to the grassroots, linking their activities to the environmental damage and flooding witnessed in parts of the state.

The decision was taken during a review meeting chaired by APCC president Gaurav Gogoi on August 16. Apart from the flood situation, the meeting focused on the party’s organisational preparedness for the upcoming Lok Sabha by-election, autonomous council elections and municipal polls.

According to the APCC, unregulated coal, stone and sand syndicates were among the major factors behind the recent flood-related devastation in Upper Assam. The party said it would now mobilise people across the state and create awareness about the alleged environmental impact of such activities.

The meeting also reviewed the relief and rehabilitation work undertaken by Congress workers in flood-affected areas. District Congress committees, along with Seva Dal, Mahila Congress, Youth Congress and NSUI workers, have been involved in rebuilding damaged houses, cleaning schools and religious institutions and conducting shramdaan to help educational institutions resume functioning.

The party also said its workers were supporting affected farmers by providing paddy seedlings and helping with transplantation activities.

During the meeting, the APCC adopted resolutions opposing the proposed reduction of the eco-sensitive zone around Kaziranga National Park from 10 km to 1 km. The party also opposed the proposed acquisition of indigenous land at Engleng Pathar for handing it over to large corporate entities.

The Congress said it would launch a broader public movement against what it described as “anti-people policies” and work to build public opinion on the issues.

The party also discussed the appointment of RSS-affiliated individuals as vice-chancellors at Assam and other universities, along with an alleged preference for ideologically aligned candidates in appointing college principals.

Concerns over the education system and what the party described as growing dissatisfaction among Gen-Z were also discussed. The APCC approved a proposal to organise a state-level youth convention to address issues concerning young people.

The party also discussed plans for zonal training programmes for its workers as it prepares to strengthen its organisational network ahead of the upcoming elections. A separate meeting of the APCC’s social media wing was held as part of the broader organisational exercise.