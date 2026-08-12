‘He Is Trying to Run Away From the House’: Gaurav Gogoi Attacks Amit Shah

New Delhi: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Wednesday accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of avoiding a statement in Parliament and alleged that the government was trying to create an “illusion” that there had been no discussion on education and the student movement.

Reacting to Amit Shah’s statement, Gogoi said the issue of education had already been discussed extensively in Parliament, including during the debate on the bill related to paper leaks.

“The government, and particularly the Home Minister, are trying to spread an illusion that there was no discussion inside the House on education, at Jantar Mantar, or regarding the student movement,” Gogoi said.

Referring to the paper leak bill, the Congress leader said there was a detailed two-day discussion when the legislation was introduced in Parliament. He pointed out that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, opposition members and several BJP leaders had participated in the debate.

“Why was Amit Shah absent during that two-day discussion?” Gogoi asked.

Gogoi further alleged that the Union Home Minister was avoiding giving a statement in the House and said his statement remained pending.

“The Union Home Minister doesn't want to give a statement; he shies away from giving a statement. His statement is pending, and he's dodging exactly that,” Gogoi said.

The Congress MP accused Shah of using excuses to avoid addressing the House directly, alleging that the Home Minister was attempting to “run away from the House” rather than respond to the issues raised by the opposition.