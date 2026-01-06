Assam Could Enter India’s Top 10 States if Growth Momentum Continues: Assam CM

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said the state has made significant progress in recent years across agriculture, entrepreneurship, industry and social welfare, and asserted that Assam could emerge as one of India’s leading states if the current growth momentum continues.
While speaking to reporters, Sarma noted that the state purchased around 8.5 lakh metric tonnes of paddy last year and said tourism in Assam has grown at an unprecedented rate.
“If this growth momentum continues for the next ten years, Assam could become one of India’s top states,” the Chief Minister added.
Sarma further pointed out that local industries are producing a wider range of goods, which are gradually reaching global markets.
The Chief Minister said Assam’s economy grew by 45 per cent between 2020 and 2025, adding that maintaining this pace could help the state move from its current 16th–17th position into the top 10 nationally.
Attributing the progress largely to improvements in law and order, Sarma said better security has encouraged tourism, enabled young people to start businesses and fostered entrepreneurship among the youth.
He added that this reflected permanent peace, but stressed the need for continued vigilance in the coming years.
“Better law and order has encouraged tourism, allowed young people to start businesses, and created entrepreneurial youth in Assam. This is a promising sign, but it is not temporary relief — it represents permanent peace. To secure this, we must remain vigilant for a few more years,” he said.
Assam’s economy has seen a marked rise over the past few years, with the state’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) at current prices expected to jump from Rs 4.10 lakh crore in 2021–22 to Rs 7.41 lakh crore by 2025–26. Alongside this, per capita income in the state has climbed by 54 per cent to Rs 1.59 lakh, while government revenue has recorded a 53 per cent increase. Together, these indicators point to a stronger and more resilient economic foundation for Assam.