Assam Could Enter India’s Top 10 States if Growth Momentum Continues: Assam CM

Assam’s economy has seen a marked rise over the past few years, with the state’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) at current prices expected to jump from Rs 4.10 lakh crore in 2021–22 to Rs 7.41 lakh crore by 2025–26. Alongside this, per capita income in the state has climbed by 54 per cent to Rs 1.59 lakh, while government revenue has recorded a 53 per cent increase. Together, these indicators point to a stronger and more resilient economic foundation for Assam.