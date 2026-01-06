Rising Violence Against Hindus in Bangladesh Worrying: Assam CM

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday expressed concern over the killing of Hindus in Bangladesh, warning that the situation is becoming increasingly alarming and could have implications for Assam as well.
Speaking to reporters, Sarma said attacks on members of the Hindu community in Bangladesh were rising steadily.
“What is happening to Hindus in Bangladesh is a matter of deep concern for us. The incidents are increasing day by day and the situation has become worrying. Its impact can also be felt in Assam,” he said, stressing the need for vigilance and awareness.
He also added that authorities must monitor developments and extend support to the Hindu community across the border.
Speaking on the presence of jihadi in Assam, the Chief Minister said that they are present in Assam, noting that evidence of their activities has surfaced repeatedly over the past decade.
“There is a possibility that some are still operating covertly through sleeper cells. This remains a serious concern,” Sarma said, adding that Assam’s security situation will continue to be sensitive until broader geopolitical conditions improve.
Meanwhile, incidents of violence against Hindus were reported from multiple locations in Bangladesh. In one such incidents, a Hindu Businessman shot dead by unidentified assailants in southern Bangladesh’s Jessore district on January 5, sparking renewed fear in the area.
The victim has been identified as 38-year-old Rana Pratap Bairagi, a resident of Keshabpur upazila in Jessore. According to police, Bairagi owned an ice-making factory at Kopaliya Bazar in Monirampur and was also serving as the acting editor of the newspaper Dainik BD Khabar.
The shooting reportedly took place around 5.45 pm on Monday.
The killing has once again unsettled local residents and raised fresh concerns over the law-and-order situation, particularly with elections approaching.