Assam: Counterfeit Currency Worth Rs 1.64 Lakh Seized in Barpeta

Guwahati: Today, Police have seized counterfeit currency notes worth Rs 1.64 lakh during an operation in the Mandia area of Barpeta district, leading to the detention of one person in connection with the suspected circulation of fake notes. The detained person has been identified as Kalim Uddin. Police suspect that the seized counterfeit currency could be linked to a wider network involved in the circulation and distribution of fake notes.

After the seizure, investigators are questioning Uddin to ascertain the source of the counterfeit currency, its intended destination and how it was allegedly being circulated.

Police are also probing the possible involvement of other individuals in the suspected racket. Investigators are examining whether Uddin was acting alone or was allegedly connected to a larger network operating in the area or beyond.

The counterfeit notes have been taken into police custody as part of the ongoing investigation. Officials have not yet disclosed the denominations of the seized notes or provided further details about the circumstances surrounding the operation. The investigation remains underway, and further action is expected based on the findings.

Police are likely to gather additional information about the source and intended distribution of the counterfeit currency as the probe progresses.