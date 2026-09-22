Himanta Biswa Sarma Highlights Cultural Significance of Karam Puja

Guwahati: Today, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the cultural and spiritual significance of Karam Puja, saying the festival reflects the Chay tribal community’s deep connection with nature, prosperity and brotherhood.

In a post on twitter, Sarma described Karam Puja as a sacred ritual closely associated with the folk traditions, customs and faith of the Chay tribal community.

He said the festival conveys a message of gratitude towards nature while celebrating prosperity and brotherhood. Sarma also noted that the traditional celebrations, marked by the beats of the dhol-mandal and the rhythms of jhumur, offer a glimpse into Assam’s rich and diverse folk culture.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister extended his greetings to members of the Chay tribal community and people across the state. “On the sacred occasion of Karam Puja, heartfelt greetings to all brothers and sisters of the Chay tribal society and to all the people of Assam,” Sarma said in his message.

Karam Puja is observed as an important traditional festival among the Chay tribal community, with rituals and cultural performances forming a key part of the celebrations.