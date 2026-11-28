Guwahati: A court in Cachar district sentenced Nigerian national Emeka Ezedo, 44, to one year in prison on 27th November for entering India without valid documents. Chief Judicial Magistrate Motilal Das also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000, while four people accused of helping him were acquitted.

According to the case details provided by Cachar District Police, Ezedo was convicted of entering India without valid travel and entry documents.

The court awarded him one year of imprisonment under the Passport Act, 1967, and another one-year sentence under Section 21 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025. The court ordered the sentences to run concurrently, meaning Ezedo will serve them at the same time rather than consecutively. The resulting prison term is one year.

In addition to the prison sentence, the court imposed a fine of Rs 10,000. The sentence also provides for one additional month of imprisonment if he fails to pay the fine.

As per police investigation details, Ezedo was arrested on 25th March, at DIG Bungalow Point on Park Road in Silchar. Police acted on a tip-off and intercepted him while he was travelling in an auto-rickshaw.

Investigators subsequently found that Ezedo had been staying in a rented house in Ghaniyala. He was unable to produce valid documents establishing his legal entry into India.

The arrest led to an investigation into his alleged stay in the country and the circumstances surrounding his accommodation.

Cachar District Police also investigated four other people accused of allegedly sheltering and assisting Ezedo during his stay.

Those named in the case were K. Malsawmduangi, Pinku Hussain Barbhuiya, Tinku Hussain Barbhuiya and Romina Begum Barbhuiya.

Police subsequently filed a chargesheet against the accused in connection with the case. However, Chief Judicial Magistrate Motilal Das acquitted all four co-accused, citing insufficient evidence against them, according to the supplied case details.

Their acquittal means they were not convicted in connection with the allegations of helping Ezedo.

The court imposed sentences under two separate laws governing travel documentation and immigration-related offences.

The first was the Passport Act, 1967, under which Ezedo received a one-year prison sentence.

The second was Section 21 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, which also carried a one-year sentence in this case. The court directed that both sentences run concurrently. No direct statements from the court, police officials or Ezedo were available in the supplied report.