Guwahati: A special court in Assam’s Cachar district has sentenced 22-year-old Kartik Das alias Panku to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a minor girl in an October 2023 incident. Special Judge Biprajit Roy delivered the verdict, convicting Das under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The special court sentenced Kartik Das to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment under Section 4 of the POCSO Act and imposed a fine of Rs 2,000. In case of non-payment, he will have to undergo an additional month of imprisonment.

The court also awarded him three years of imprisonment under Section 366 of the IPC, along with a fine of Rs 1,000.

Special Judge Biprajit Roy directed that both sentences would run concurrently, meaning the imprisonment terms will be served simultaneously rather than consecutively.

Following the pronouncement of the verdict, Das was sent to Silchar Central Jail. As per case details, the incident took place in the early hours of 14th October, 2023, on the occasion of Mahalaya.

The survivor, who was 16 at the time, lived in the Katigorah police station area. She reportedly went missing after leaving her home that day.

Her family members searched for her and allegedly learnt that Kartik Das, then 19, had taken her away. They subsequently lodged a complaint at Katigorah police station.

Police launched an investigation following the complaint and rescued the girl from the accused's residence three days later.

During the investigation, the survivor alleged that Das initially took her to the house of one of his relatives before confining her to a room at his residence. She further alleged that her mobile phone was taken away and that she was sexually assaulted while being kept there.

The police investigation followed the complaint lodged by her family and the subsequent rescue operation. The case later proceeded to trial, resulting in Das's conviction.

The court imposed separate punishments under the POCSO Act and the IPC. Under Section 4 of the POCSO Act, Das received 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and a Rs 2,000 fine. Under Section 366 of the IPC, he was sentenced to three years of imprisonment and fined Rs 1,000.

The court ordered the sentences to run concurrently. After he pronouncement of the verdict, Das was sent to Silchar Central Jail.