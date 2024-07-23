Assam: CPI(ML) State Committee Demands By-Elections by October End

Biswanath: After the news of the possible by-elections in Assam on September 5 was covered by the media, the Assam State Committee of the CPI(ML) hosted a press conference in Biswanath and stated that Bihali constituency is one of the five assembly constituencies in Assam set to go to the polls and demanded that the same be postponed till October end.

The CPI(ML) members said that Bihali is one of the largest small tea-growing regions in Assam, with more than 60 per cent of the population relying on this tea plantation for their livelihoods. The small tea estates in Bihali contribute approximately 20% of Assam's raw tea leaf production. While the production of raw leaves was significantly low during the early months of March, April, and May this year, leading to losses for the farmers, the situation has improved with normal rainfall. September is now the peak period for tea picking and during this peak tea cultivation season, small tea growers are extremely busy. They mentioned that holding the by-elections during this busy period will restrict the involvement of citizens and voters in the election campaign, potentially affecting the democratic process.

Secondly, due to the non-availability of timely rains this year, Assam's traditional paddy crop sowing has been extended until August. With 90% of Assam’s population dependent on agriculture, this extension will further impact their availability for participating in the by-election campaign. If the by-election is held on September 5, many small tea growers and agricultural workers will not be able to participate in the electoral process due to their busy schedules.

Thirdly, it is important to mention that during the recent hot summer season, the Election Commission observed a very low voter turnout due to the overlap with the general elections. Additionally, many government officials who were involved in election work unfortunately passed away. Many political party workers tragically died during the recent general elections, and the Election Commission has urged that such a mistake should not be repeated in the upcoming by-elections. September in Assam is a particularly hot month, during which banana trees are cut and dried to prepare kalakhar. Holding the by-elections at this time would lead to a repeat of the problems encountered during the general elections.

The Election Commission of India implements comprehensive awareness programs during every election cycle to increase voter turnout and engagement. If the by-elections are scheduled for the first week of September, the Election Commission has questioned whether the voter awareness campaigns intended to boost voter turnout will turn into a mere formality rather than achieving their intended goals. Vivek Das, Secretary of the CPI(ML) State Committee, has submitted a formal memorandum to the Election Commission of India, urging that the by-elections for the five Assam constituencies be held in the last week of October. This request is made to allow the predominantly small tea-cultivating population of the Bihali constituency, where 60% of people are involved in tea cultivation, to fully participate in the democratic process.