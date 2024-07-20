2nd Edition of Assam Police Sishu Mitra Champion Awards to be Held on July 21

Guwahati: The 2nd edition of the Assam Police Sishu Mitra Champion Awards will be organised at the Assam Police Institute (Police Officers Mess), Ulubari, at 5 p.m. on July 21.

GP Singh, DGP, will be presenting the award to 27 police officers from across the state to recognise and promote the exceptional work of police officers in achieving success in child-related cases. Additionally, the Superintendent of Guwahati Medical College and Hospital, the Nodal Officer for the SC/ST (PoA) Act, and the Special Public Prosecutor of the Kamrup Metro Special POCSO Court would also be awarded under a Special Recognition category.

This award is part of the Assam Police's Sishu Mitra Programme, which is one of the largest child-friendly policing programmes in India. The Assam Police Sishu Mitra Programme is anchored by the Assam Police, with technical support from UNICEF and the UTSAH Child Rights Organization. Harmeet Singh, Special DGP (HQ), is the convener of the Assam Police Sishu Mitra Programme.

