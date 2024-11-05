Assam: Customs Department Seizes Foreign Cigarettes

Guwahati: Officials from the Customs Department managed to seize a large consignment of foreign-origin cigarettes from a godown belonging to a prominent courier service. The officials recovered a total of six cartons of such cigarettes during the operation.

“Officers of DPF, Guwahati, on 05-11-24, seized 6 repacked cartons of smuggled foreign origin cigarettes of brand ‘Esse Light Super Slim - South Korea’, valued at ₹ 68.80 lakhs, from Blue Dart Courier Hub, Abhoyapur, Guwahati,” mentioned the official handle of the Customs (Preventive), North East Region, Shillong under Ministry of Finance, Department of Revenue.

Recently, an STF team led by Additional SP Kalyan Kr Pathak intercepted a truck bearing registration number HR 38 Z 8530 at Amingaon near Guwahati and seized a total of 11 large boxes containing 22,000 foreign cigarette packets, totalling 440,000 cigarette sticks. The cigarettes were being sent from Silchar to Chattisgarh violating COTPA and tax regulations. Four individuals Sahil Dewan, Aasik Iqbal, Ajit Salai and Parakhu Baishya have been detained so far in connection with the seizure.

It must be noted that given their high demand in the local market, such foreign cigarettes are often smuggled into the state through various routes and means.