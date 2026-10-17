Assam: Dekachang Regional High School Students Protest Over Alleged Land Encroachment

Guwahati: Students of Dekachang Regional High School in Sontoli, under the Chamaria Assembly constituency in Assam, staged a protest demanding the removal of alleged encroachments from the institution’s land.

The dispute has also raised safety concerns after allegations that petrol was thrown at protesting students and that there was a plan to set them on fire. These claims remain unverified, and further investigation is required to establish the facts.

As per information, the school authorities purchased 67 lechas of land from a person identified as Haji Mahuruddin in 1988. The land reportedly remained under the school’s possession for decades. However, members of the seller’s family have allegedly attempted to reclaim the property by erecting barricades, triggering a dispute with the school community.

The school team had reportedly submitted written complaints to the Sontoli Revenue Circle Officer and Boko Police Station, seeking intervention to protect the land and remove the alleged encroachment.

The students subsequently took to the streets, demanding action to resolve the dispute and safeguard the institution’s property.

The school community has also called for measures to ensure students’ safety and investigate the alleged threats. No official response from the administration or police was available at the time of writing.