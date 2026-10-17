Durga Puja 2026: Newspaper-Themed Pandal in Dibrugarh, Dubai-Inspired Themed in Tinsukia

Guwahati: Durga Puja celebrations across the Northeast are taking on creative dimensions, with organisers experimenting with distinctive themes to attract devotees and visitors.

In Assam’s Dibrugarh, a Durga Puja pandal is being constructed around the theme of news media, highlighting the role of media organisations in delivering news and information to the public. The concept offers a creative take on journalism while blending it with the traditional spirit of the festival.

Meanwhile, a Dubai-themed Durga Puja pandal in Tinsukia is drawing attention for its design inspired by the glitz and grandeur of the United Arab Emirates city. The elaborate concept adds an international touch to the festive celebrations, offering visitors a distinctive visual experience.

In Tripura’s Agartala, a uniquely designed pandal at Orient Chowmuhani is also attracting attention. Decorated with gamusas and traditional artwork, the pandal reflects the cultural richness of the region while adding to the festive atmosphere.

These creative installations highlight how Durga Puja committees across the Northeast are combining cultural traditions with contemporary ideas and artistic expressions. The themed pandals are expected to draw crowds as devotees and visitors explore the diverse displays during the celebrations.