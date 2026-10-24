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Assam: Dhing KB School Principal Killed in Head-On Collision in Nagaon

The accident occurred when the two vehicles collided head-on while travelling at high speed
Assam: Dhing KB School Principal Killed in Head-On Collision in Nagaon
Assam: Dhing KB School Principal Killed in Head-On Collision in Nagaon
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Guwahati: Pradip Debnath,the  principal of Dhing KB School in  Nagaon district, was killed in a road accident after  a head-on collision between two compressed natural gas (CNG)-powered vehicles at Meratala on Dhing Road, today morning.

As per reports, the accident occurred when the two vehicles collided head-on while travelling at high speed. The impact of the collision proved fatal for Debnath. After the incident, police reached the accident site after receiving information about the crash. They recovered Debnath’s body and sent it to Nagaon Civil Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Police have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident and establish the sequence of events leading to the fatal collision.

Further details are awaited.

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Nagaon
Principal
Dhing KB School
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