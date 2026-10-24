Usha Mangeshkar to Receive Inaugural Bhupen Hazarika National Award on 29th November

Guwahati: The eminent singer Usha Mangeshkar will receive the inaugural Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika National Award in recognition of her contributions to Indian music and her association with the works of the legendary Assamese musician.

Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the decision on Friday, after the state Cabinet meeting. The award will be presented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 29th November at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

The award carries a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh along with a citation, recognising Mangeshkar’s contribution to the Indian music industry. The ceremony will also mark the conclusion of the year-long birth centenary celebrations of Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika, whose musical legacy continues to hold a significant place in Indian cultural history.

The introduction of the national award is aimed at honouring individuals who have made notable contributions to music and have a connection with Hazarika’s artistic legacy.

Mangeshkar, known for her work as a playback singer across several Indian languages, will be the first recipient of the award, which has been instituted in honour of the iconic singer, composer and filmmaker from Assam.