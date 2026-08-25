Assam: Dhing Patkai Emerges as a Safe Haven for Butterfly Diversity

Guwahati: Dhing Patkai, the National Park in Assam has emerged as an important sanctuary for the state’s rich butterfly diversity, with 165 butterfly species recorded in the region, including 37 endangered species.

As per the Assam government, the figures highlight the ecological significance of Dhing Patkai, which is not merely a national park but a thriving ecosystem supporting a wide range of rare and vulnerable species.

The presence of such a diverse butterfly population reflects the richness of the park’s natural habitat and its importance in maintaining biodiversity. Butterflies are also considered important indicators of ecosystem health, making their presence significant for conservation efforts.

The state government said ongoing conservation initiatives are helping protect and strengthen the habitat, creating favourable conditions for rare species to survive and flourish.

With its rich forests, diverse wildlife and growing importance as a biodiversity hotspot, Dhing Patkai continues to underline Assam’s natural wealth. The conservation of its habitats is expected to play a crucial role in safeguarding the region’s unique flora and fauna for future generations.