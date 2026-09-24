Assam: Dibrugarh Records 100% Institutional Deliveries for Second Consecutive Year

Guwahati: Today, Dibrugarh in Assam has recorded a 100 per cent rate of institutional deliveries for the second consecutive financial year, marking sustained progress in access to supervised childbirth and maternal healthcare.

The achievement was highlighted by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) in a social media post, stating that the milestone had strengthened maternal and infant care across the eastern Assam district.

As per CMO, the district has maintained the 100 per cent institutional delivery rate for two consecutive financial years, indicating that all reported deliveries during the period took place at recognised healthcare facilities.

Institutional deliveries enable women to give birth under the supervision of trained healthcare professionals and provide access to emergency obstetric care, medical equipment and hygienic facilities when required.

The achievement is considered significant for maternal and newborn healthcare, as timely medical intervention during childbirth can help manage complications and reduce the risks associated with maternal and neonatal deaths.

The milestone reflects continued efforts to improve access to safe and supervised childbirth services in the district.