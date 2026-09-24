Arunachal: 12-Hour Bandh Disrupts Normal Life in Itanagar Over Education Demands

Guwahati: Today, normal life was disrupted in Arunachal Pradesh’s Itanagar Region, as the All Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU) enforced a 12-hour bandh over several education-related demands, despite the district administration declaring the shutdown illegal.

The bandh is observed from 5am to 5pm, with vehicular movement significantly affected. Emergency services were exempted, while bandh supporters reportedly stopped vehicles at several locations.

The administration had declared the shutdown unlawful under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), citing concerns over public safety, livelihoods and possible law-and-order issues. Security personnel were deployed at sensitive areas, including Chimpu and near the state Secretariat.

Reports indicated instances of roadblocks and confrontations during the bandh, while a vehicle was also reportedly set on fire. Further details about the incident were not immediately available.

Itanagar Capital Region Superintendent of Police Jummar Basar appealed to bandh supporters to maintain peace.

ANSU called the shutdown over demands including the renovation of 56 schools, a dedicated special-needs school in Pakke Kessang, and issues concerning Toru Engineering College and Late Neelam Taram Government College.