Assam Disburses 20% Puja Bonus to Tea Workers Across 800 Gardens

Guwahati: Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced that a special Puja bonus of 20 per cent has been disbursed to tea garden workers across more than 800 tea estates in the state ahead of Durga Puja.

Sharing the update on social media platform , Sarma said the initiative was aimed at bringing festive cheer to tea workers and their families during the auspicious occasion of Navratri. The bonus is expected to provide financial support to tea garden workers as they prepare to celebrate Durga Puja with their families. It will also enable them to participate in the festivities with greater enthusiasm.

Tea garden workers form a significant part of Assam’s tea industry, which plays a crucial role in the state’s economy. Festive bonuses are an important source of additional financial support for workers during major celebrations, including Durga Puja.

The Chief Minister’s announcement comes ahead of the festival, when tea garden communities across Assam prepare for celebrations.

Himanta Biswa Sarma also extended festive greetings to the tea community, highlighting the state government’s initiative to share the joy of the occasion with workers and their families.