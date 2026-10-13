Man Armed with Spade Vandalises Hotel in Rukminigaon

Guwahati: A man armed with a spade went on a rampage in Guwahati’s Rukminigaon and Down Town localities , creating panic among residents and passers-by before entering a hotel and damaging property.

The incident was captured on video by frightened onlookers. The man, identified as Diganta, allegedly smashed furniture and glassware inside the hotel, forcing several customers to flee the premises in fear.

As per reports, the man went on a rampage at several locations across the two localities while carrying the spade. Bloodstains were reportedly visible at several spots inside the hotel following the incident. People of that area said they had earlier spotted the man roaming along the highway in an allegedly inebriated state. His subsequent actions, including the vandalism inside the hotel, triggered panic in the area. The exact reason of his action remain unclear.

After the incident, a team from Dispur Police reached the spot, restrained the man and took him into custody. He was subsequently admitted to a nearby hospital.