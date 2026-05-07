Assam: Drug Peddler Held With 30 Drug Containers in Bongaigaon Police Operation

A suspected drug peddler was arrested with narcotic substances during a police operation carried out at Gerukabari in Assam’s Bongaigaon district on Wednesday evening.

According to police sources, the operation was conducted jointly by personnel from Manikpur Police Station and the Gerukabari Police station following a confidential tip-off regarding the movement of a suspected drug carrier in the area. Acting swiftly on the information, the police team launched a checking operation at Gerukabari Chariali along National Highway 27.

During the operation, police intercepted and apprehended the accused, identified as Abdul Kashem (46), a resident of Puran Bijni under Bijni Police Station in Assam’s Chirang district. Kashem, who reportedly works as a driver by profession, was allegedly carrying narcotic substances while travelling on foot from the Bhandara side.

Upon searching the suspect, police recovered 30 containers filled with suspected drugs from his possession. The seized narcotics were taken into custody, and the accused was arrested on the spot.

Police have launched a further investigation to trace possible links to a wider drug trafficking network.