Bongaigaon District Administration Pays Tribute to Bir Lachit Borphukan on his birth anniversary

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: The Bongaigaon district administration on Monday paid tribute to Mahabir Lachit Borphukan on his birth anniversary. In-charge Deputy Commissioner Anupam Deka lit a lamp and offered homage at Lachit Borphukan's statue at the Bongaigaon District Library premises.

Assistant commissioners Murchana Malakar, Anand Singh, Tutumoni Kakati, along with the Dangtol Revenue Circle Officer, also paid their respects. District administration staff members joined in the tribute. The programme was anchored by Binu Rani Rajbongshi, District Information & Public Relations Officer, who highlighted Lachit Borphukan's courage and valour.

Speaking to the media, DC (i/c) Anupam Deka said that Lachit Borphukan's patriotism and bravery must inspire future generations and that Assam took pride in the great warrior.

