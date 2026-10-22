Assam: DSP Khargeswar Rabha Found Dead in Bongaigaon Hotel Room

Guwahati: The body of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Khargeswar Rabha was recovered from a hotel room in Bongaigaon on 22nd October, raising questions about the circumstances surrounding his death.

As per reports, the police officer’s body was recovered from Room No. 102 of Hotel Jahnabi Regency in Bongaigao. The incident has sparked speculation, with several details regarding the circumstances of his death yet to be established

Reports further suggest that the hotel room had been booked by the officer’s brother on 18th October, However, the sequence of events leading to the recovery of the body remains unclear.

The exact cause of death has not yet been officially confirmed. Further details, including an official statement from the police and findings related to the incident, are awaited.