Meghalaya: CM Inaugurates Synthetic Football Turf in South Garo Hills

Guwahati: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma inaugurated a synthetic football turf at Mandalgitok Playground in Siju, South Garo Hills, today dedicating the facility to the district’s aspiring footballers.

The project was first announced during the Captain Williamson Sangma Memorial Football Tournament in October 2023. Its completion marks a step towards strengthening sports infrastructure and improving opportunities for young footballers in the district.

An exhibition match between East Garo Hills XI and South Garo Hills XI was organised to mark the inauguration.

Announcing the development in a post on social media , Sangma said the facility had been dedicated to the youth of South Garo Hills, with the aim of nurturing local talent and providing aspiring players with better opportunities to develop their skills.

Conrad K Sangma expressed hope that the new turf would help identify and nurture promising footballers, inspire future champions and further strengthen Meghalaya’s passion for the sport.

The facility is expected to provide young players with improved training opportunities and a dedicated space to hone their skills.

The initiative reflects the state government’s efforts to promote sports at the grassroots level and expand access to quality sporting infrastructure. By investing in facilities such as the synthetic turf at Siju, Meghalaya aims to encourage greater youth participation in football and support the development of future talent.