Assam Earthquake: 4.1 Magnitude Tremors Felt in Guwahati

Guwahati: An earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale struck Assam at 2:43 pm on 14th November with tremors reported in Guwahati and nearby areas. No casualties have been reported so far, while further information about the epicentre and depth of the earthquake is awaited.

The earthquake struck Assam at approximately 2:43 pm on .The reported magnitude was 4.1 on the Richter scale. Tremors were felt in Guwahati and nearby areas following the earthquake.

The quake was recorded at a depth of 10 km, on latitude 25.749 N and longitude 91.273 E with its epicentre in Assam's Kamrup district.

The initial information places the reported location approximately 8 km from Assam. However, the precise epicentre and the depth of the earthquake have not been established in the available information.

The earthquake brought seismic activity to the attention of people in the affected areas. However, the available information does not specify the number of locations where tremors were felt or the duration of the shaking.

The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) is the government agency responsible for monitoring and reporting seismic .The exact epicentre and depth are also awaited.

Further details are awaited