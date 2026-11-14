Himanta Biswa Sarma Reviews Biswanath Development Projects Worth Over Rs 1,000 Crore

Guwahati: The Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma concluded his two-day visit to Biswanath district on 14th November after reviewing development projects worth over Rs 1,000 crore. The visit focused on assessing ongoing educational, healthcare, conservation and infrastructure initiatives aimed at expanding development across the north bank district.

During his two-day visit, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reviewed several ongoing development initiatives across Biswanath district. The projects cover multiple sectors, including education, healthcare, infrastructure, conservation and sports facilities.

Among the major institutions reviewed were the upcoming Swahid Kanaklata Barua State University in Gohpur and Biswanath Medical College. The Chief Minister also reviewed the Biswanath Ghat ropeway project, which forms part of the region's infrastructure and development initiatives. The visit concluded today, with the Chief Minister highlighting the scale of ongoing government projects and the administration's focus on expanding development in the district.

Speaking about the government's approach, he highlighted a change in development priorities and the scale of projects now underway in the region."We made a 180° change in our approach and put it at the heart of our agenda, with projects worth over Rs 1,000 crore now transforming the region."

The Chief Minister's remarks reflected the government's stated focus on strengthening infrastructure and improving access to essential services in Biswanath.

One of the major future infrastructure projects highlighted during Sarma's visit was the proposed Gohpur–Numaligarh twin tunnel beneath the Brahmaputra. The Chief Minister expressed confidence that the government could undertake more ambitious infrastructure projects, including this proposed connectivity initiative.

The tunnel featured among the major projects discussed during the visit, reflecting the government's stated interest in expanding connectivity across the region. Apart from major educational and healthcare projects, the state government's development focus also includes road connectivity, conservation efforts and sports facilities.

The Biswanath District Administration was also associated with the newly dedicated Deputy Commissioner's office, another administrative infrastructure development highlighted in connection with the visit.