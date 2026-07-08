Assam Eases Business Rules, Allows Small Enterprises to Start Operations Without Initial Approvals

Guwahati: The Assam Government has introduced a major reform aimed at improving the ease of doing business in the state by allowing eligible small, non-polluting enterprises to begin operations without obtaining prior government approvals for the first three years.

Announcing the decision on Social Media platform, Twitter, the Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma said the initiative is intended to simplify the process of setting up businesses and reduce bureaucratic hurdles for entrepreneurs.

Under the new policy, eligible small enterprises will only be required to submit the necessary application and comply with the prescribed regulations. They will be permitted to commence operations immediately, irrespective of whether formal government approval has been granted. The relaxation, however, applies only to small, non-polluting businesses and not to large-scale industries.

The Chief Minister said the move would significantly reduce delays that entrepreneurs previously faced while obtaining multiple clearances before starting operations.

Earlier, businesses had to secure approvals from various departments, including local panchayats, the Fire and Emergency Services Department and other regulatory authorities, besides obtaining electricity-related permissions. Under the revised framework, industries established in designated industrial estates will receive the required clearances through the Industries Department, streamlining the approval process.

In another significant announcement, the Chief Minister said eligible entrepreneurs would also be allowed to establish small business units on their agricultural land without obtaining land conversion approvals.

The latest measures are part of the Assam Government's broader efforts to promote investment, encourage entrepreneurship and create a more business-friendly environment in the state while ensuring compliance with regulatory norms.