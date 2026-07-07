Guwahati Road Rage: Himanta Biswa Sarma Claims The Accused Abhilash Dutta Has No Relation With BJP

Guwahati: What began as a viral video of an alleged road rage incident on the streets of Guwahati has swiftly led to a police case and the arrest of two accused.

A day after footage of a man being allegedly assaulted surfaced online and sparked public outrage, Guwahati Police arrested two people identified as Abhilash Dutta of Chandmari and Mirin Talukdar. The duo was taken into custody late on Monday night and is scheduled to be produced before a court today. The case has been registered at Latasil Police Station under Case No. 45/26.

As per the complaint lodged by the victim, a resident of Silchar, the incident stemmed from a dispute over an overtaking manoeuvre. The complainant alleged that an argument broke out after his vehicle overtook that of Abhilash Dutta, which soon escalated into a physical assault.

The victim further claimed that the accused threatened him with serious consequences, including threats to his life.

Reacting to the incident, today the Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma issued a strong statement, asserting that road rage has no place in Assam and that anyone indulging in such acts would face the full force of the law.

The Chief Minister also clarified that the accused has no association with the BJP.The Guwahati police said the investigation is continuing, and all aspects of the case will be examined as the probe progresses.