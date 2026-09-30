Assam Education Department Issues Five Directives to Schools

Guwahati: The Assam Education Department has issued five directives to schools across the state covering school security, sanitation, academic discipline and the protection of students’ rights and safety.

The instructions come days after the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) launched its ‘School Thik Karo’ campaign, under which party members visited government schools to assess infrastructure and basic facilities. A team led by CJP co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka recently inspected schools in the Palashbari and Dispur areas and raised concerns over infrastructure and facilities at some institutions.

Under the latest directives, schools have been instructed to keep their main gates locked before the morning prayer begins. The instruction will come into effect from today, 30th September .

The Education Department has also directed schools to ensure that toilets remain clean and hygienic and that cleanliness is maintained throughout the school premises.

Another directive calls for restricting the entry of outsiders into school campuses without prior permission. No photographs should be taken without permission. Schools have been asked to maintain appropriate security measures to ensure the safety of students and staff.

The department has further stressed the need to maintain a proper academic environment within school campuses. In a separate measure concerning student safety and privacy, schools have been directed not to allow the collection of photographs or videos of children without prior permission.

The directives follow the CJP’s recent campaign, during which its members visited government-run schools to examine infrastructure and basic facilities. The party has said the initiative aims to highlight gaps in government school infrastructure and push for improvements.

The inspections took place days after Ashutosh Ranka and several CJP leaders and volunteers were detained by Assam Police in Guwahati ahead of a planned regional volunteers’ meeting. They were later released.