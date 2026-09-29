Tension Erupts in Palashbari After Cockroach Janata Party Delegation Faces Objections

Guwahati: A confrontation was reported at Rampur in Palashbari on Monday, 28th September, after a delegation of the Cockroach Janata Party visited a primary school in the area and allegedly faced objections while attempting to interact with local residents.

On Monday, Ashutosh Ranka and team visited Khidir Pukhuri Kaibarta Para Primary School as part of an outreach programme aimed at meeting residents and taking stock of issues and grievances concerning the school.

As per reports, the delegation was interacting with people in the area when some people allegedly objected to the programme and prevented its members from proceeding with the interaction.

Youth leader Gyanshree Bora was also present with the delegation during the visit.

The situation reportedly escalated after allegations surfaced that BJP workers had attempted to stop the delegation from interacting with residents. This led to a heated exchange between Bora and people identified as BJP workers.

The disagreement subsequently intensified, resulting in a tense situation at the spot, with members of the two sides engaging in a verbal confrontation.

The exact circumstances that led to the incident, as well as the allegations made by both sides, could not be independently verified based on the information available.