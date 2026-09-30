Assam Education Minister Clarifies No Restrictions on School Visits by Citizens

Guwahati: Today, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu clarified that the School Education Department has not issued any notice or circular restricting guardians, citizens or civil society members from visiting government or provincialised schools.

The clarification came after reports claiming that restrictions had been imposed on visits to government and provincialised schools.

In a post on Twitter , Pegu said the reports were untrue and clarified that guardians and citizens are welcome to visit schools and offer suggestions, provided their visits do not disrupt regular classes or affect the academic environment.

The minister also said a show-cause notice had been issued to a Cluster Resource Centre Coordinator (CRCC), Nurul Hussain, over the alleged circulation of an unauthorised WhatsApp message regarding restrictions on school visits by civil society members.

As per the notice, Hussain allegedly circulated an unauthorised and objectionable message in an official Cluster Group while using the name and designation of the Inspector of Schools, Kamrup Metro district, without prior approval.

The notice stated that CRCCs are not authorised to issue, circulate or attribute any message, instruction or communication to the Inspector of Schools unless it has been approved or officially communicated by the competent authority.

The department said the alleged unauthorised use of the officer’s name and designation was viewed seriously, as it could mislead members of the official group, create confusion over official instructions and undermine the credibility of the office.

Hussain has been directed to explain why disciplinary or administrative action should not be initiated against him. He has been given 24 hours to submit his explanation. The notice further stated that failure to respond within the stipulated period would result in the matter being proceeded with ex parte, without further reference to him.

Pegu reiterated that there is no departmental restriction on school visits by citizens, guardians or civil society members