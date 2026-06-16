Assam Education Minister Rubbishes Reports of Delay in Fee Waiver Funds

Guwahati: Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu has flatly denied reports claiming that the state government is delaying fee waiver reimbursements to colleges, describing such allegations as entirely baseless.

Addressing the issue publicly, the minister revealed that the state has already allocated ₹204.94 crore for the current academic session under the flagship Fee Waiver Scheme. He clarified that all outstanding dues from the previous year have already been settled, making any reports of ongoing delays or non-payment completely inaccurate and deceptive.

Pegu did note that an additional ₹30 crore is still awaiting clearance under the scheme. However, he reassured educational institutions that this outstanding balance will be processed and disbursed as soon as the ongoing state assembly budget session concludes.

The minister reaffirmed the administration's dedication to the welfare scheme, noting that its primary objective remains to make higher education financially accessible to deserving students from economically vulnerable backgrounds.