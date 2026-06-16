Kokrajhar Police Seize Car Used for Alleged Cattle Smuggling

Guwahati: Kokrajhar Police seized cattle being transported in a car during a late-night checking operation at Khasipara in Assam’s Kokrajhar district.

As per sources, police stopped a vehicle bearing registration number AS01AV 5577 during a routine inspection carried out in the area on 15th June’s night. Upon searching the vehicle, officers reportedly discovered cattle being transported inside the car under suspicious circumstances.

The vehicle was stopped at Khasipara, where police rescued the animals and subsequently seized the car. The cattle were safely recovered and taken into custody by the Kokrajhar police.

The Police team have not yet disclosed the identity of the person involved or the intended destination of the animals. An investigation has been launched to determine whether the transportation violated any laws relating to animal welfare or cattle movement regulations.

The seizure forms part of ongoing efforts by law enforcement agencies to monitor and prevent the illegal transportation of cattle in the region.

Further details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.