Assam: Eknath Shinde Visits Kamakhya Ahead of State Elections

Guwahati: The Chief Minister of Maharastra visited the Guwahati city once again to seek blessings from Maa Kamakhya ahead of the upcoming legislative assembly elections in his state.

Eknath Shinde, the current chief minister of Maharastra visited the revered Maa Kamakhya Temple on Wednesday. The chief minister sought blessings from the Mother Goddess ahead of the upcoming elections. This is the first time that he will be facing the Legislative Assembly Elections as the incumbent chief minister.

It must be noted that this is not his first visit to the revered temple. In June 2022, when he was in

Guwahati with more than thirty Members of the Maharastra Legislative Assembly ahead of the toppling of the Uddhab Thackrey fraction of Shiv Sena, he had led them on a visit to the same temple.

Alongside byelections in the entire country, the state of Maharastra will be seeing elections of the state legislative Assembly. 288 constituencies of the state will be seeing voting in the month to come. The last date for the filing of nominations is 29 October. The documents will be scrutinised on 30 October while 4 November is the last day to withdraw candidature. The voting will be conducted on 20 November while the counting of votes will be on 23 November.