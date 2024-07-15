Assam: Blood Bank sanctioned at Rangia Civil Hospital

A Correspondent

RANGIA: After a long demand and the continuous efforts of the people of Rangia, the path has finally been paved for the establishment of a blood bank in Rangia Civil Hospital. According to the Rangia MLA, Bhabesh Kalita, it will be the first blood bank attached to the civil hospital in the Kamrup district. He said that he had been trying to build a blood bank in Rangia for the last few years. The blood bank will provide a permanent solution to the long-standing problems of the people of Rangia and its surrounding areas, he said. This blood bank will solve a long-standing shortage of patients’ blood and remove the obstacles to receiving treatment.

The residents of Rangia expressed their gratitude and appreciation to Rangia MLA and state BJP president Bhavesh Kalita. A high-level team from Blood Transfusion Services and Assam State Blood Transfusion Council, Khanapara Guwahati, headed by the assistant director and in-charge of blood transfusion services, Dr Fokhrul Alam Chowdhury, visited the Rangia Civil Hospital on Sunday along with Rangia MLA and state BJP president Bhabesh Kalita, deputy superintendent of Rangia sub-division Civil Hospital, Dr Dilip Baishya, health worker Amulya Baishya, and several doctors and officials. After they visited the proposed cite and land inspection, assistant director Dr Chowdhury, gave the green signal for the establishment of the blood bank. After their visit, MLA Bhabesh Kalita held a discussion regarding the proposed blood bank and its infrastructure in detail. The residents of Rangia expressed their gratitude and appreciation to the Rangia MLA and state BJP president for his initiative to establish the long-delayed blood bank.

