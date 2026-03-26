Assam Election Prep Intensifies: ECI Reviews Security, Logistics Ahead of April 9 Polls

Guwahati: As Assam gears up for its Assembly elections on April 9, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has intensified preparations, conducting a state-wide virtual review and training session with senior officials to ensure smooth and secure polling.

The session brought together District Election Officers (DEOs), Superintendents of Police (SPs), senior law enforcement personnel, and administrative heads to evaluate polling arrangements, security measures, and logistical readiness across the state. This comes after Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s recent visit, where he emphasized that the elections should be conducted in a “peaceful, fair, and intimidation-free environment,” allowing citizens to vote confidently amid a celebratory atmosphere.

Officials carried out a comprehensive assessment of district-level planning, covering crucial aspects such as availability of basic facilities at polling stations, Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) management, personnel deployment, seizure operations, and voter awareness initiatives. Security preparedness and law enforcement deployment were carefully scrutinized to address potential challenges.

Strict directives were issued to uphold transparency in the voting process. Presiding Officers are instructed to provide polling agents with signed copies of Form 17C, detailing votes recorded, and to regularly update voter turnout data on the ECINET app at two-hour intervals and at the conclusion of polling.

The ECI also mandated that Voter Information Slips reach all registered electors at least five days prior to polling day, supplemented by detailed voter guides for each household. Provisions, including Braille-enabled slips, are being made for visually impaired voters to ensure inclusivity.

Officials were further instructed to process campaign-related permissions through the Suvidha portal within 24 hours on a “first come, first served” basis, maintaining strict neutrality. Special attention was given to polling stations located in riverine and remote areas, with instructions to ensure robust emergency response and rescue arrangements.