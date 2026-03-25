KKHSOU 8th Convocation Highlights 60% Women Graduates, Governor Awards Degrees to Thousands

GUWAHATI: Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU) held its 8th convocation today at the Zubeen Garg Auditorium, City Campus, Khanapara, Guwahati, where the Hon’ble Governor of Assam and Chancellor of the University, Shri Lakshman Prasad Acharya, conferred degrees to 16,759 learners. Nearly 60% of the graduates, total 10,096, were women, highlighting the university’s strong focus on empowering female students and expanding access to higher education.

Shri Acharya lauded the university’s contribution to Assam’s Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in higher education, noting that while the state’s GER stands at 18%, KKHSOU alone accounts for 11%. He praised the institution for delivering quality education at an affordable cost to marginalized communities, staying true to its motto, “Education Beyond Barriers.”

Renowned neurologist Dr. Nomal Chandra Borah was conferred an Honorary Doctor of Science degree for his exemplary work in medicine, community health, and social entrepreneurship. The convocation also celebrated lifelong learning, with senior learners Smt. Dipika Das Nath and Sri Keshab Ch Bora receiving their master’s degrees, demonstrating the university’s commitment to inclusive education for all ages.