Assam Electricity Department Employee Dies of Electrocution a Month Before Wedding

Guwahati: An employee of the Assam Electricity Department, identified as Jitu Boro, died after reportedly suffering an electric shock while on duty, around a month before his scheduled wedding.

As per allegations, the incident occurred due to negligence on the part of the Electricity Department. It has been alleged that Boro was instructed to carry out work without the power supply being disconnected.

The allegations have been directed towards lineman Tapan Lahkar, who is accused of assigning Boro the task without ensuring that the electricity connection was switched off.

Boro had reportedly qualified in the 2025 Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) and was subsequently appointed as a helper in the Electricity Department. His death has left his family and colleagues in shock, particularly as he was reportedly due to get married in October.

The incident has raised concerns over safety protocols and the precautions followed while assigning electrical work to field staff. The allegations regarding negligence and the circumstances leading to Boro’s death are yet to be independently established.

Further details are awaited.