NESFIC 2026 Innovation Challenge Inaugurated in Assam to Promote Youth Innovation

Guwahati: The North East Seva First Innovation Challenge 2026 (NESFIC 2026) was inaugurated at the Administrative Staff College in Khanapara as part of the Seva Sankalp Abhiyaan. The programme was attended by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Secretary Dr Ravi Kota, Tim McIntosh, Head of Manufacturing Excellence and Operations at TSAT, and Dr Jeevan B, Secretary of the Department of Innovation, Incubation and Start-ups.

The initiative aims to strengthen collaboration between higher education institutions, government and industry while creating opportunities for students and young innovators to develop solutions to real-world challenges.

As per the organisers, NESFIC 2026 features 50 challenges, with grants of up to Rs 40 lakh available to participating innovators. The initiative will also provide opportunities for innovators to secure their first customers.

The programme seeks to promote creative and critical thinking among students and help transform innovative ideas into practical solutions. It also highlights the role of higher education institutions in working with industry and government to nurture innovation and support the development of solutions aligned with the broader vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

The leadership is expected to provide a platform for young innovators to address challenges through collaboration and entrepreneurship.