Assam: Elephant Calf Found Dead in Golaghat

Golaghat: In yet another incident of wild animals venturing into human-inhabited localities, an elephant calf fell into a drain and later died there. This incident took place in the Golaghat district of Assam.

The incident took place in the Bogidhola Tea Estate of the Goglahat district of Assam. Local people mentioned that the calf had fallen into the drain about a week earlier and passed away recently. They also blamed the forest department officials posted in the region for their alleged failure to rescue the calf. Local people mentioned that they had informed the concerned officials regarding the incident, but they had failed to take the necessary rescue measures on time, leading to the death of the elephant.

Recently, it was mentioned that Assam is among the states that make headlines for the wrong reason—elephants killing humans. In the past five financial years, the state witnessed the killing of 383 humans in elephant attacks.

Odisha tops the list among the states where 628 people had to lose their lives in the past five years from 2019-20 to 2023-24 in human-elephant conflicts (HEC). In 2023-24, elephants killed as many as 158 humans in Odhisa.

In lagging not far behind, Assam lost 383 human lives in elephant attacks from 2019-20 to 2023-24. According to government statistics, in the financial year 2019-20, Assam lost 75 human lives in elephant attacks: 91 in 2020-21, 63 in 2021-22, 80 in 2022-23, and 74 in 2023-24.