Assam Engineering College: Students Fall Ill After Dead Monkey Found in Hostel Water Tank

Guwahati: More than 50 students of Assam Engineering College in Guwahati have reportedly fallen ill after using contaminated water from a hostel water tank in which a dead monkey was discovered.

The incident came to light on 2nd November, after students staying in Hostel No. 7 complained of an unusual smell coming from the water supplied to the hostel. Later at evening, an inspection reportedly revealed the carcass of a monkey inside the water tank, raising serious concerns about the safety of the water supply and the college authorities' maintenance practices.

As per reports, the carcass had remained inside the tank for nearly a week before it was discovered. During this period, students had continued using the contaminated water for their daily activities. The same water supply was also allegedly used for cooking meals at the hostel mess, potentially exposing a large number of students to health risks.

The situation is particularly alarming as students reportedly claimed that they had been using water from the tank since Durga Puja. The incident has raised questions about how the contamination went undetected for so long and whether regular inspections of the hostel's water storage facilities were being carried out.

After the incident, more than 50 students reportedly fell ill and were admitted to Ayurvedic College Hospital in Jalukbari for medical treatment. While some of the affected students have recovered, several others are still undergoing treatment. A number of students are reportedly receiving IV fluids and remain confined to their hostel rooms.

AEC Students have questioned the lack of timely inspections and the failure to ensure access to safe drinking water.