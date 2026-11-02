Assam: Illegal Fishing Threatens Rare Silghoria Fish in Jia Bharali River

Guwahati: The rare Silghoria fish , which holds cultural and traditional significance for the Naduar region of Sonitpur district, is reportedly facing growing threats from illegal fishing in the Jia Bharali River.

Flowing from Bhalukpong in Arunachal Pradesh through North Naduar before joining the Brahmaputra, the river has recently seen an abundance of the fish near its bridge and in areas such as Bardikorai, Bamunipam, Tarajan and Dekachuk.

However, allegations have emerged that illegal traders are exploiting the seasonal availability of the species by catching it in large quantities. The fish reportedly fetches between Rs 800 and Rs 1,000 per kilogram in the market.

As per local accounts, traders use boats and torches at night to catch the fish with nets and other methods. There are also allegations that some fishermen use chemical substances alongside nets, raising concerns over the impact of such practices on aquatic life.

Despite reports highlighting the issue and drawing the administration's attention, residents allege that little action has been taken by the authorities and the Fisheries Department. The fish is reportedly being transported in large quantities to markets in Tezpur, Biswanath Chariali and Guwahati.

With the arrival of winter, the species becomes seasonally abundant in the river. Its distinctive taste and relatively high market value have also made it popular among consumers.

People have urged the state government to take urgent steps to prevent illegal fishing and conserve the rare species. They have also called for the Jia Bharali River to be developed as a tourist attraction through effective conservation measures.