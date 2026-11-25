Himanta Biswa Sarma presented the development as part of the state's broader industrial ambitions, with an emphasis on defence engineering and advanced technology.

The facility's stated areas of application extend across several defence and infrastructure-related segments. These include counter-drone systems, blast protection, military infrastructure, aerospace, aviation and ballistic protection. Other identified areas include defence engineering, mobility, surveillance and electronic systems.

The manufacturing activities outlined for the facility include insulated panels, precast concrete structures and steel fabrication. Together, these categories indicate the project's proposed focus on both structural manufacturing and defence-related technological applications.

Announcing Assam's entry into defence manufacturing through a social media post on 25th November, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma linked the initiative with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Look East vision and the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

He wrote: "Desh ke dushman, take note! Assam has entered defence manufacturing, advancing Adarniya narendra modi ji’s Look East vision & Atma nirbhar Bharat while powering our State’s growth. Today, components. Tomorrow, something BIGGER. Made in Assam. Remember the label."

The Chief Minister's message highlighted the ambition to expand Assam's role in defence manufacturing, beginning with components and potentially moving towards larger manufacturing capabilities.

As per Chief Minister's announcement, the initiative aligns with the state's expanding manufacturing ambitions and the Centre's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

The project is also associated with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Look East vision, which Sarma acknowledged in his statement. The proposed facility is expected to support defence-related manufacturing and create opportunities for industrial development and skilled employment in Assam.

While the announcement identifies the facility's manufacturing activities and potential application areas, further details about investment, production schedules and employment generation have not been provided in the available information.

For Assam, the Nellie project marks an announced entry into a manufacturing segment covering defence components, infrastructure and advanced technology.