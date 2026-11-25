Guwahati: Two accused in the Duliajan triple murder case, identified as Raju Das and Amir Das, were injured in police firing after allegedly attempting to escape custody during a weapon recovery operation at Balijan, along the Dibrugarh-Duliajan border, on the night of 24th November.

The firing took place on 24th November night at Balijan, along the Dibrugarh-Duliajan border, during a police operation to recover the weapon allegedly used in the murder of three family members.

As per report, the two accused allegedly attempted to flee custody during the operation. They also allegedly attacked the police personnel accompanying them.

Police later opened fire, injuring both accused. Two constables, identified as Manoj Lahon and Nitul Saikia, also sustained injuries during the confrontation. The incident occurred while police were attempting to recover a hammer believed to have been used in the killings.

The two accused have been identified as Raju Das and Amir Das. Both were taken to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh for medical treatment after the incident.

Raju Das reportedly lived at the victims' residence as a tenant for nearly seven years. His long association with the family has emerged as an important detail in the investigation.

Amir Das is the co-accused in the triple murder case. Further investigation is expected to establish the respective roles of both men in the alleged crime.

The police firing incident is directly linked to the murder of three members of a family, comprising a father, mother and their daughter, inside their residence in Duliajan.

Preliminary investigation has suggested that financial difficulties linked to alleged online gambling debts may have motivated the crime.

Raju Das is suspected of planning the killings to rob the family. However, the alleged motive and the individual roles of the accused remain subject to further investigation. Investigators were searching for a hammer allegedly used in the murder of the three family members.

The recovery operation at Balijan led to the confrontation in which the two accused and two police constables were injured.

The hammer is a key piece of evidence being sought as part of the investigation into the killings. The supplied reports do not provide further details about whether police successfully recovered the weapon.

The two injured accused were taken to Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh for treatment. The two injured constables were identified as Manoj Lahon and Nitul Saikia.

Further investigation is underway to establish the motive behind the triple murder, the alleged involvement of the accused and the circumstances surrounding the attempted escape during the weapon recovery operation.