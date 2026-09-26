Assam Enters Green Shipping Era with 150 TPD E-Methanol Project at Kandla

Guwahati: A new chapter in India’s green maritime journey is set to begin in Kandla, Gujarat, with Assam Petrochemicals Limited, a state-owned enterprise based in Namrup, preparing to establish a 150-tonne-per-day (TPD) e-methanol facility at Deendayal Port.

Today, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the initiative in a social media post, describing it as a significant step towards expanding Assam’s role in India’s emerging green-energy and maritime sectors. The project is being developed by Assam Petrochemicals Limited in collaboration with the Deendayal Port Authority. An MoU for the project was signed in January 2026, while site-related work was subsequently initiated at Kandla.

E-methanol is being explored as a lower-carbon alternative marine fuel. The project is designed to support the growing demand for cleaner fuels in the shipping sector, with the facility planned within the port ecosystem. As per project details, e-methanol offers advantages including ease of storage and transportation, compatibility with existing methanol-based infrastructure with modifications, and the potential for lower lifecycle greenhouse-gas emissions when produced from renewable sources.

The 150 TPD facility is being positioned as an important step in Assam’s expansion from conventional methanol production towards emerging green-fuel technologies and India’s broader maritime decarbonisation efforts.