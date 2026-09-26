Virat Kohli Confirms 2027 ODI World Cup Will Be His Last for India

Guwahati: India batter Virat Kohli has said the 2027 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup will be his final 50-over World Cup for the country, adding that he is determined to give his all in an attempt to lift the trophy.

Kohli, the leading century-maker in ODI cricket with 54 hundreds, has already retired from T20 internationals and Test cricket. He now represents India only in the 50-over format. The 2027 World Cup will be jointly hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia from October to November and is expected to be Kohli’s fifth ODI World Cup.

“For me, it’s the last World Cup I’m going to play for India,” today, Kohli told broadcaster JioStar. He said the prospect of playing his final World Cup had provided additional motivation to leave everything on the field.

“And of course, the goal is absolutely to win the World Cup and whatever it takes, I’m absolutely ready,” he said.

Kohli also acknowledged the physical and mental demands of playing a 50-over World Cup, particularly in overseas conditions. He said competing in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia would present its own challenges in maintaining intensity throughout the tournament.

Kohli has previously played in four ODI World Cups and was part of India’s title-winning campaign in 2011.